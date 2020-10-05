News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia FM has phone talk with Finland counterpart, discusses activation of Turkey's destabilizing factor in region
Armenia FM has phone talk with Finland counterpart, discusses activation of Turkey's destabilizing factor in region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

A phone conversation was held Monday between Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Pekka Haavisto, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed his counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan strongly condemned the deliberate mass targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces with the use of weapons of large-scale calibers, which is resulting in human losses.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia expressed his deep concern over the activation of Turkey's destabilizing factor in the region, which is expressed in the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters into the region and the involvement of the latter in the military hostilities instigated by Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian defense ministry says battles are underway, offensive of enemy troops is suspended
Stubborn battles are going on...
 Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
 48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh
In particular the MEPs state...
 Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
They drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos