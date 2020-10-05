News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region
Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Monday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

The Minister of Defense presented the current course of the ongoing hostilities, and underlined Turkey's unprecedented direct involvement in and support to the Azerbaijani side. Tonoyan stressed that the development of the situation at this rate will be catastrophic for the whole region.

The US ambassador, for her part, expressed her concern over the unresolved humanitarian issues during these hostilities, in connection with which Davit Tonoyan noted that they are not resolved due to the lack of interest of the Azerbaijani side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
 48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh
In particular the MEPs state...
 Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
They drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue…
 Over 1,000 Montreal residents protest in support of Artsakh
Among those present at the Sunday rally was Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos