Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Monday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.
The Minister of Defense presented the current course of the ongoing hostilities, and underlined Turkey's unprecedented direct involvement in and support to the Azerbaijani side. Tonoyan stressed that the development of the situation at this rate will be catastrophic for the whole region.
The US ambassador, for her part, expressed her concern over the unresolved humanitarian issues during these hostilities, in connection with which Davit Tonoyan noted that they are not resolved due to the lack of interest of the Azerbaijani side.