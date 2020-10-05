News
Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

A Divine Liturgy was served Sunday at the cathedral in Bucharest of the Armenian Diocese of Romania, the press service of the Diocese reported.

After the Divine Liturgy, a requiem service was offered for the souls of all the martyred Armenian heroes.

Then a national wish was made in the courtyard of the cathedral in support of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian army, and the establishment of peace.

Then, a rally was held during which members of the local Armenian community protested—holding respective banners—the current Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, and drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
