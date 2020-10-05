NEWS.am presents a daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 05.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 05.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression towards Nagorno-Karabakh:

SOLDIERS DIE

https://news.am/eng/news/606112.html

https://style.news.am/eng/news/74384/elton-john-armenians-deserve-lasting-peace-from-years-of-historical-persecution.html

https://style.news.am/eng/news/74387/xzibit-supports-armenia-urges-followers-to-transfer-funds-to-artsakh-foundation.html

The Artsakh Defense Army has reported that 21 more Armenian servicemen have fallen.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who have heroically fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

In the meantime, celebrities continue to support Artsakh.

Sir Elton John reacted to the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, posting a red block on Instagram in solidarity with the Armenians.

"I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians," he said noting: "Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution."

The famous American rapper and showman Xzibit also supported Armenia on his Instagram and urged subscribers to donate funds to the Artsakh fund. The rapper posted a photo and captioned: “ARTSAKH STRONG.”

STEPANAKERT BEING SHELLED

https://news.am/eng/news/606135.html

Azerbaijan continues to strike at civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reported.

“Even schools and kindergartens aren't spared,” it added, and posted respective photos.

ECHR RECEIVES REQUEST

https://news.am/eng/news/606093.html

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received Armenia's request to take an interim measure against Turkey due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The news agency's interlocutor, however, did not specify when the request will be considered.

But according to the ECHR practice, the request can be considered within a few days.

This is Armenia’s second request for the application of the interim measure provided for under Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules of Court. Earlier, Yerevan made such a request against Azerbaijan.

US SENATORS ON CONFLICT

https://news.am/eng/news/606104.html

The Armenian Assembly of America on Sunday praised Senator Bob Menendez, who spearheaded a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling for the suspension of aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The United States, the UN Security Council, the EU, the Organization of American States, German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron, and others have urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, but Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Turkish President Erdogan continue their campaign against the Armenian people,” Ardouny noted.

Signed by Senator Minority Leader Charles Schumer, along with Senators Cory Booker, Bob Casey, Jr., Dick Durbin, Ed Markey, Gary Peters, Jack Reed, Debbie Stabenow, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Chris Van Hollen, the letter also stated in part that Turkey’s “unconditional support for Azerbaijan’s action is a significant escalation and yet another disturbing example of Turkey’s aggressive behavior beyond its borders.”

PEOPLE FLEE TO BAKU

https://news.am/eng/news/606128.html

There is information that after Sunday's missile strikes by the Artsakh Defense Army, several hundred thousand people from various cities of Azerbaijan are fleeing in panic to capital Baku and some other settlements in the rear. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of Artsakh, on Monday wrote on his Facebook.