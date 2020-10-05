News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
NEWS.am presents a daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 05.10.2020
NEWS.am presents a daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 05.10.2020
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 05.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression towards Nagorno-Karabakh:

SOLDIERS DIE

https://news.am/eng/news/606112.html

https://style.news.am/eng/news/74384/elton-john-armenians-deserve-lasting-peace-from-years-of-historical-persecution.html

https://style.news.am/eng/news/74387/xzibit-supports-armenia-urges-followers-to-transfer-funds-to-artsakh-foundation.html

The Artsakh Defense Army has reported that 21 more Armenian servicemen have fallen.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who have heroically fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

In the meantime, celebrities continue to support Artsakh.

Sir Elton John reacted to the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, posting a red block on Instagram in solidarity with the Armenians.

"I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians," he said noting: "Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution."

The famous American rapper and showman Xzibit also supported Armenia on his Instagram and urged subscribers to donate funds to the Artsakh fund. The rapper posted a photo and captioned: “ARTSAKH STRONG.”

STEPANAKERT BEING SHELLED

https://news.am/eng/news/606135.html

Azerbaijan continues to strike at civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reported.

“Even schools and kindergartens aren't spared,” it added, and posted respective photos.

ECHR RECEIVES REQUEST

https://news.am/eng/news/606093.html

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received Armenia's request to take an interim measure against Turkey due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The news agency's interlocutor, however, did not specify when the request will be considered.

But according to the ECHR practice, the request can be considered within a few days.

This is Armenia’s second request for the application of the interim measure provided for under Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules of Court. Earlier, Yerevan made such a request against Azerbaijan.

US SENATORS ON CONFLICT

https://news.am/eng/news/606104.html

The Armenian Assembly of America on Sunday praised Senator Bob Menendez, who spearheaded a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling for the suspension of aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The United States, the UN Security Council, the EU, the Organization of American States, German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron, and others have urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, but Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Turkish President Erdogan continue their campaign against the Armenian people,” Ardouny noted.

Signed by Senator Minority Leader Charles Schumer, along with Senators Cory Booker, Bob Casey, Jr., Dick Durbin, Ed Markey, Gary Peters, Jack Reed, Debbie Stabenow, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Chris Van Hollen, the letter also stated in part that Turkey’s “unconditional support for Azerbaijan’s action is a significant escalation and yet another disturbing example of Turkey’s aggressive behavior beyond its borders.”

PEOPLE FLEE TO BAKU

https://news.am/eng/news/606128.html

There is information that after Sunday's missile strikes by the Artsakh Defense Army, several hundred thousand people from various cities of Azerbaijan are fleeing in panic to capital Baku and some other settlements in the rear. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of Artsakh, on Monday wrote on his Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and France FMs discuss situation in Karabakh
The ministers touched upon the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict...
 Media: Armenia ex-president will hold an important meeting in Yerevan Tuesday
At the moment the first president of Artsakh is returning to Yerevan...
 Armenian defense ministry says battles are underway, offensive of enemy troops is suspended
Stubborn battles are going on...
 Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos