Armenian president meets US ambassador

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, the president's press service reported.
Sarkissian spoke about the situation that has developed as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. The president expressed concern over Turkey's open military-political support to Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted.
From the point of view of resolving the situation, Sarkissian noted the need for an unconditional termination of Turkey's participation in the ongoing operations, noting the important role of the international community in this matter.