48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh

Forty-eight members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from all the main political groups sent a letter to the HR/VP of the European Commission Josep Borrell, expressing their dismay over the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the native civilian population of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh.

In particular the MEPs state: “We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament are appalled by and call the Azerbaijani army to immediately stop the aggression against the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”.

The MEPs are calling on the head of the EU diplomacy to undertake meaningful actions against the Azerbaijani aggression and to help resolve the conflict. The letter to the EU HR/VP is initiative by MEP Loucas Fourlas

(EPP, Cyprus).

In the letter the MEPs elaborate that since 27.09.2020 the indigenous civilian population of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh has been under attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces, “in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process”. They are calling on the EU HR Borrell “to exercise high pressure to halt any interference by #Turkey, de facto destabilizing yet another neighboring region in the South Caucasus.” The MEPs also stress the importance of the OSCE investigative mechanism for ceasefire violations. Unlike #Armenia, Azerbaijan has continuously rejected to install this mechanism which would enable to find out which side violates the ceasefire.

Commenting on the initiative of the MEPs, the President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Kaspar Karampetian stated: “Turkey and Azerbaijan have crossed the red line. Today the politicians in Europe have begun to understand what the Aliyev regime if capable of. Azerbaijan is now a country that is being associated with Islamic terrorism. The dictatorial tandem Aliyev-Erdogan is doomed to fail since it embodies hatred not only towards the Armenians across the globe but also because if embodies contempt towards human lives, including that of the citizens of their own countries. The EAFJD and our committees continue their active work of shedding light on the developments both vis-à-vis the European institutions and the EU Member states.”