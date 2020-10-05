News
Armenia and France FMs discuss situation in Karabakh
Armenia and France FMs discuss situation in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a phone talk with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The ministers touched upon the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this regard, Mnatsakanyan informed his colleague about the deliberate use of weapons of various calibers by Azerbaijan against the civilian population and the civilian infrastructure of life support in the capital of Artsakh and large populated objects.

The Armenian Foreign Minister strongly condemned the actions of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law.

The FM expressed deep concern over the direct involvement of foreign armed terrorists deployed with the support of Turkey from the Middle East in the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan, which leads to a violation of regional security and peace.

Both sides highlighted the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the implementation of the necessary steps within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
