Lavrov ready to meet with Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed his readiness to hold a meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
His remarks came during phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities on the line of contact and the increase in casualties among the civilian population.
The Russian side highlighted the need for an early ceasefire.
Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to promote the resumption of the negotiation process based on the basic principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Lavrov confirmed their readiness to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow with the participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs.