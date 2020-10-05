News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Lavrov ready to meet with Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs
Lavrov ready to meet with Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed his readiness to hold a meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His remarks came during phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities on the line of contact and the increase in casualties among the civilian population.

The Russian side highlighted the need for an early ceasefire.

Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to promote the resumption of the negotiation process based on the basic principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Lavrov confirmed their readiness to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow with the participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Amnesty International condemns use of cluster bombs in Karabakh clashes
Their statement runs as follows...
 UN calls again for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone
Their humanitarian colleagues reported that the fighting continues to result in death...
 Karabakh rescuers conduct search and rescue operations in settlements fired by enemy
On October 2, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the territory...
 Artsakh Defense Army shares footage of enemy tank destruction
The Artsakh Defense Army has published footage...
 Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone
Vladimir Putin reiterated the urgent need to end hostilities ...
 1 child, 7 women, and 11 men die in Artsakh amid Azerbaijani aggression
He explained that the death of citizens occurred either as a result of missile attacks...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos