1 child, 7 women, and 11 men die in Artsakh amid Azerbaijani aggression
1 child, 7 women, and 11 men die in Artsakh amid Azerbaijani aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Nineteen people died, including 1 child, 7 women, and 11 men in Artsakh, from September 27 to October 4, as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told reporters on Monday.

He explained that the death of citizens occurred either as a result of missile attacks, or artillery attacks, or UAVs or as a result of airstrikes.

"More than 80 people were injured as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, 60 of them were seriously injured, including at least 4 children," he noted adding that of the 60 cases, 24 were recorded on the territory of a residential area, and six cases - in public places.

Artak Beglaryan said that the destruction of the country's most important infrastructures is a crime against humanity, and as a result of cluster missile attacks, there are risks of not only a humanitarian crisis but also a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Everything is being done to terrorize citizens. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have the bodies of the dead soldiers of Artsakh and, given the incidents of war crimes in April 2016, there are risks that such cases may be recorded this time too, I call on the international community to pay attention to this circumstance," he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
