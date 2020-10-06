News
Tuesday
October 06
UN calls again for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reiterated its deep concern over the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact in the Karabakh conflict zone, the official representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric noted.

According to him, their humanitarian colleagues reported that the fighting continues to result in the death and injury of civilians, as well as damage to civilian property and infrastructure. Since the start of the last round of fighting to date, over 40 civilians have been reportedly killed and more than 200 injured on both sides. Hundreds of houses have been seriously damaged.

He calls on all parties to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, in particular by ensuring the protection of civilians and preventing damage to vital civilian infrastructure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
