News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh President: Our national unity proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war
Artsakh President: Our national unity proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We sum up the next day of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with a lasting success on the frontline. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote about this on his Facebook page Monday night.

"The [Artsakh] Defense Army has fulfilled its task brilliantly, and even now it successfully resists all the encroachments of the enemy, both in the air and on the ground, causing it considerable losses of military equipment and manpower. Probably this was the reason why the Azerbaijani terrorist army fired more than a hundred missiles from the Smerch launcher in the direction of the capital Stepanakert, but, fortunately, there were no major losses.

I was also reported today that the donation of Diaspora Armenians in these few days has already amounted to 50 million euros. Thank you all for your support, and I urge you to continue the fundraising because after the war and, most importantly, the forthcoming victory expected, we must quickly rebuild the ruins and continue to flourish the Artsakh world, which embodies the pride of all Armenians. And that should be all of our collective response to the world.

Our national unity proves once again that Azerbaijan has already lost this war. The victory is ours and let no one doubt it," Haroutyunyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan has 3,454 casualties
The Center presented the adversary’s losses ever since hostilities began on September 27…
 MFA: Attacks on civilians leave no illusion that real purpose of aggressive war is extermination of people of Artsakh
Continuing unsuccessful attempts to achieve any of the set military goals and suffering serious losses in manpower and equipment, the armed forces of Azerbaijan…
 Syria’s Assad calls Turkey’s Erdogan “main instigator and initiator” of renewed Karabakh tensions
“Erdogan has supported terrorists in Syria, and he's been supporting terrorists in Libya,” the Syrian president said…
 Nicolas Aznavour addresses letter to Macron: I believe in you and your being a person of principle
I ask you to take active steps for the salvation of our people—by recognizing the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic...
 Karabakh President: Situation on frontline was relatively stable at night
Everything is under my coordination…
 Newspaper: Armenia state will stand with families of fallen servicemen
And for that, the Servicemen's Insurance Fund is operating…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos