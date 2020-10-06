Artsakh President: Our national unity proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war

We sum up the next day of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with a lasting success on the frontline. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote about this on his Facebook page Monday night.
"The [Artsakh] Defense Army has fulfilled its task brilliantly, and even now it successfully resists all the encroachments of the enemy, both in the air and on the ground, causing it considerable losses of military equipment and manpower. Probably this was the reason why the Azerbaijani terrorist army fired more than a hundred missiles from the Smerch launcher in the direction of the capital Stepanakert, but, fortunately, there were no major losses.
I was also reported today that the donation of Diaspora Armenians in these few days has already amounted to 50 million euros. Thank you all for your support, and I urge you to continue the fundraising because after the war and, most importantly, the forthcoming victory expected, we must quickly rebuild the ruins and continue to flourish the Artsakh world, which embodies the pride of all Armenians. And that should be all of our collective response to the world.
Our national unity proves once again that Azerbaijan has already lost this war. The victory is ours and let no one doubt it," Haroutyunyan added.