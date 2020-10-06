News
US politicians call on country to take steps to stop Azerbaijan attacks against Artsakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
US politicians call on country to take steps to stop Azerbaijan attacks against Artsakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In Los Angeles, California, USA, more than a dozen state, federal, and municipal officials gathered outside the city hall Monday, calling for steps to be taken to stop Azerbaijan's attacks on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

They called on the US administration to take steps to stop the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in Artsakh and to condemn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s involvement in the conflict.

As a sign of solidarity with the Armenian community of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti also participated—online—in this press conference. He stated, in particular, that Los Angeles will use all its capacity to support the international dialogue, calling on the Trump administration to take diplomatic steps to establish peace in the region and to condemn Azerbaijan's actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
