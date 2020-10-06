Newspaper: Armenia state will stand with families of fallen servicemen

Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Unfortunately, as a result of the hostilities that started in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] since September 27, the Armenian side has 222 casualties.
Needless to say, the families of the [fallen] heroes must be under the care of the state, and for that, the Servicemen's Insurance Fund is operating, which was to provide [financial] assistance to the families of servicemen who fell after January 1, 2017, and to those who have become disabled in Group I or II.
Moreover, in all these cases, 10 million drams of the total amount is provided lump sum, and the rest—with equal monthly installments for 20 years.
The families of all the fallen will be under the care of the state.