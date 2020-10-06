News
Karabakh President: Situation on frontline was relatively stable at night
Karabakh President: Situation on frontline was relatively stable at night
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Last night, the relatively stable situation on the frontline was maintained, overall. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote this on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"The [Artsakh] Defense Army continues to perform its combat task in a brilliant and professional manner.

In all conditions specific to the war situation, all branches of public administration also work effectively. Both in the rear and on the frontline, everyone is well aware of what to do.

Everything is under my direct and complete supervision and coordination.

The victory will be ours, rest assured," Haroutyunyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
