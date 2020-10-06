Armenia parliament convenes special session, defense spending to increase

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday convened a special session. There are six matters on the agenda. In particular, it is planned to make changes in this year's draft budget.
Accordingly, due to the ongoing hostilities, the current defense spending of Armenia is expected to increase by about 40 billion drams.
The intensification of hostilities and the current martial law will also have a negative impact on economic activity in Armenia.
Changes in fiscal indicators will lead to an increase in government debt. In particular, the national debt/GDP ratio of the Armenian government is expected to reach about 67 percent, exceeding the 60-percent threshold.