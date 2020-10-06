Congressman Schiff: US should review its relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey

The United States should review its relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. The statement came from Adam Schiff, a member of the US House of Representatives, during Monday’s press conference outside Los Angeles City Hall.
The American people need to understand what is at stake when the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are being killed, when civilian settlements are being bombed and shelled by the Azerbaijanis, and all this, with the help of Turkey, is threatening all our freedoms, he said.
Schiff added that this conflict should force us to reconsider our relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan. According to him, if an ally of the US is recruiting fighters from Syria to promote further bloodshed and the killing of civilians, they are not US allies in NATO or elsewhere.
The congressman said we must end this conflict and suffering by exerting pressure on Azerbaijan and its Turkish sponsors, and we must ensure that the US no longer gives Azerbaijan or Turkey any reason to believe that they can commit such violence with impunity.