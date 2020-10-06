News
Armenia MFA: Any attempt to resolve conflict by military means will be resolutely averted
Armenia MFA: Any attempt to resolve conflict by military means will be resolutely averted
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia values the statement of the Foreign Ministries of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, in which the unprecedented massive targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict zone has been condemned in the strongest terms as an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has noted this in a statement it issued Tuesday. 

“Armenia reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which the Foreign Ministry of Armenia has already underlined in its statement issued on October 2, 2020.

We once again stress that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement and the peace process, and any attempt to resolve the conflict by military means will be resolutely averted,” the Armenian MFA statement also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
