Parliament speaker: Karabakh will not ask for peace

Artsakh will not ask for peace; this war was started by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Artur Tovmasyan, speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, stated this at a briefing Tuesday.
"I believe our neighboring friendly superpowers realize that this is not an Artsakh issue, that [Turkish president Recep Tayyip] Erdogan wants to poke his nose into the Caucasus. Our neighboring superpowers clearly realize that this is not a war between the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The war is reaching a new level, and they need to be concerned about their own interests. By losing the ‘Armenian world’ in this region, they will lose their influence in Transcaucasia. Turkey is pushing forward the Great Turan plan. But I am convinced that Erdogan will be pressured soon. In fact, the sanctions should have been applied already. Erdogan's statements to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] are not only cynical, but also suggest that he is a sick man," Tovmasyan added.