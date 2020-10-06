News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Parliament speaker: Karabakh will not ask for peace
Parliament speaker: Karabakh will not ask for peace
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Artsakh will not ask for peace; this war was started by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Artur Tovmasyan, speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, stated this at a briefing Tuesday.

"I believe our neighboring friendly superpowers realize that this is not an Artsakh issue, that [Turkish president Recep Tayyip] Erdogan wants to poke his nose into the Caucasus. Our neighboring superpowers clearly realize that this is not a war between the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The war is reaching a new level, and they need to be concerned about their own interests. By losing the ‘Armenian world’ in this region, they will lose their influence in Transcaucasia. Turkey is pushing forward the Great Turan plan. But I am convinced that Erdogan will be pressured soon. In fact, the sanctions should have been applied already. Erdogan's statements to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] are not only cynical, but also suggest that he is a sick man," Tovmasyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
When told that neither Azerbaijan nor...
 Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation
Minister of Defense of Artsakh, Commander of the...
 Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)
The flags were hung today, and the local...
 Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had...
 Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today...
 Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state
Asked what active steps allied states must take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos