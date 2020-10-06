News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kremlin comments on Assad's words about Syrian militants in Karabakh conflict zone
Kremlin comments on Assad's words about Syrian militants in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on what Syrian President Bashar Assad said about the use of terrorists from Syria in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.

In an interview with Sputnik (RIA Novosti), Assad had stated that militants from Syria were being transferred to the Karabakh conflict zone, and that Turkey was using terrorists from Syria and some other countries in this conflict zone. He also had stated that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the “main instigator and initiator” of the new conflict in Karabakh.

"We are getting closely familiarized with all the statements of the heads of state," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had gotten familiarized with Assad's aforesaid statements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
When told that neither Azerbaijan nor...
 Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation
Minister of Defense of Artsakh, Commander of the...
 Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)
The flags were hung today, and the local...
 Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had...
 Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today...
 Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state
Asked what active steps allied states must take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos