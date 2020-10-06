Kremlin comments on Assad's words about Syrian militants in Karabakh conflict zone

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on what Syrian President Bashar Assad said about the use of terrorists from Syria in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.
In an interview with Sputnik (RIA Novosti), Assad had stated that militants from Syria were being transferred to the Karabakh conflict zone, and that Turkey was using terrorists from Syria and some other countries in this conflict zone. He also had stated that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the “main instigator and initiator” of the new conflict in Karabakh.
"We are getting closely familiarized with all the statements of the heads of state," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had gotten familiarized with Assad's aforesaid statements.