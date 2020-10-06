News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Legislature speaker: Only Artsakh people can decide their destiny
Legislature speaker: Only Artsakh people can decide their destiny
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Only the people of Artsakh have the right to decide their own destiny. Artur Tovmasyan, President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, stated this at a briefing Tuesday.

According to him, if the enemy shows readiness for a ceasefire, Artsakh is ready to consider that option. However, as per Tovmasyan, the peace talks are possible only in the format after the Budapest summit; that is, with the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh. "Only we [the people of Artsakh] have the right to decide our destiny," he stressed.

Asked whether the relatively stable situation at night is connected with the numerous calls for the establishment of a ceasefire, Tovmasyan did not make any assumptions. However, he noted that the weather is bad, and it does not provide for hostilities. In addition, according to the Artsakh parliament speaker, Russia is already trying to bring the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan—and possibly the defense ministers—to the negotiating table. "But we must remember that there is usually a ‘calm’ before the ‘storm,’" said Artur Tovmasyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
When told that neither Azerbaijan nor...
 Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation
Minister of Defense of Artsakh, Commander of the...
 Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)
The flags were hung today, and the local...
 Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had...
 Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today...
 Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state
Asked what active steps allied states must take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos