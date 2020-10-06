News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh National Assembly speaker: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev has become puppet in Turkey’s hands
Artsakh National Assembly speaker: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev has become puppet in Turkey’s hands
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev has become a puppet in the hands of Turkey. Artur Tovmasyan, President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, stated this at a briefing Tuesday.

According to him, in the case when it was Aliyev himself who was preparing for the previous adventurisms, now the Turkish military-political leadership has forced him to go on the current adventurism. "The whole world knows that it is [now] Turkey that feeds and leads the aggression," Tovmasyan  added.

He also referred to Azerbaijan’s shelling of the towns and villages of Artsakh and to the latter’s retaliatory actions. "The adversary is hitting toward the civilian population, and we must respond appropriately; we have to do it," said Tovmasyan.

According to him, the exchange of the bodies of the military casualties is impossible at the moment due to Azerbaijan's position. Artur Tovmasyan added that were many mercenaries and members of national minorities among these casualties of Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
When told that neither Azerbaijan nor...
 Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation
Minister of Defense of Artsakh, Commander of the...
 Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)
The flags were hung today, and the local...
 Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had...
 Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today...
 Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state
Asked what active steps allied states must take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos