Artsakh National Assembly speaker: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev has become puppet in Turkey’s hands

Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev has become a puppet in the hands of Turkey. Artur Tovmasyan, President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, stated this at a briefing Tuesday.
According to him, in the case when it was Aliyev himself who was preparing for the previous adventurisms, now the Turkish military-political leadership has forced him to go on the current adventurism. "The whole world knows that it is [now] Turkey that feeds and leads the aggression," Tovmasyan added.
He also referred to Azerbaijan’s shelling of the towns and villages of Artsakh and to the latter’s retaliatory actions. "The adversary is hitting toward the civilian population, and we must respond appropriately; we have to do it," said Tovmasyan.
According to him, the exchange of the bodies of the military casualties is impossible at the moment due to Azerbaijan's position. Artur Tovmasyan added that were many mercenaries and members of national minorities among these casualties of Azerbaijan.