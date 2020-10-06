News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kuwait government resigns
Kuwait government resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The entire Kuwaiti government resigned on Tuesday, TASS reported referring to pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to it, in connection with the resignation of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah expressed confidence that the government will continue to fulfill its functions until the formation of a new cabinet.

The resignation of the government followed a week after the death of the previous head of state, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on September 29 in the United States, where he had been undergoing treatment since July.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos