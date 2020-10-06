Kuwait government resigns

The entire Kuwaiti government resigned on Tuesday, TASS reported referring to pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.
According to it, in connection with the resignation of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah expressed confidence that the government will continue to fulfill its functions until the formation of a new cabinet.
The resignation of the government followed a week after the death of the previous head of state, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on September 29 in the United States, where he had been undergoing treatment since July.