News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
France’s Valence to provide assistance to Armenia
France’s Valence to provide assistance to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Nicolas Daragon, Mayor of Valence, France, went on Facebook and Twitter to expresses his support for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"For 8 days, our friendly country, Armenia, is in a critical geopolitical situation, the consequences of which are unknown in the already unstable region.

As a proof of our friendship with the Armenians, the City of Valence, which has always defended Armenia, wants to contribute, which is organized with the participation of all the peoples here.

Thus, the city council unanimously decided to provide—through the Armenian Fund of France—10 thousand euros of medical and other (clothes, shoes, food for children, etc.) assistance to the victims of the war," Daragon’s respective post reads, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
When told that neither Azerbaijan nor...
 Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation
Minister of Defense of Artsakh, Commander of the...
 Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)
The flags were hung today, and the local...
 Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had...
 Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today...
 Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state
Asked what active steps allied states must take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos