France’s Valence to provide assistance to Armenia

Nicolas Daragon, Mayor of Valence, France, went on Facebook and Twitter to expresses his support for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"For 8 days, our friendly country, Armenia, is in a critical geopolitical situation, the consequences of which are unknown in the already unstable region.
As a proof of our friendship with the Armenians, the City of Valence, which has always defended Armenia, wants to contribute, which is organized with the participation of all the peoples here.
Thus, the city council unanimously decided to provide—through the Armenian Fund of France—10 thousand euros of medical and other (clothes, shoes, food for children, etc.) assistance to the victims of the war," Daragon’s respective post reads, in particular.