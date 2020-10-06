Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state

Turkey has crossed the red line and is acting like a terrorist state. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan told reporters today.
The deputy said there was a favorable change for Armenia in the international community after the second or third day of the war, adding that that the world finally acknowledged the fact that Turkey is physically involved in the war and is even using terrorists against Armenia. “The most important thing is to stand strong on the military front and in the rear. Armenian diplomacy can only succeed, if we as a nation and our armed forces stand strong.
Asked what active steps allied states must take, Rubinyan said he is certain that the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and obviously Russia will play their major role in ensuring peace in this region.
When told that the Russian foreign minister has declared that he is ready to organize the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia and when asked if such a meeting is scheduled and what Yerevan’s stance is, the deputy said he doesn’t have such information.