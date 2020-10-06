News
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Iran says new shells fell into its territories
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Iran says new shells fell into its territories
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On Monday,  Governor of Khoda Afarin county in northwest of Iran said that number of shells hitting the land area of the city increased following the intensification of the exchange of fire between forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mehr News Agency reported.

On the ninth day of the conflict, more than 10 more shells hit the villages of Sharafah, Mohammad Salehloo, Hamrahlu, and Gholi Beglu in Garmaduz district, said Ali Amirirad.

According to him, no one was injured as the shells hit non-residential areas.

But he expressed deep concern over the presence and accumulation of people watching the war in the area.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
