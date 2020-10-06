Armenia ex-president's trial postponed until October 27

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan's trial has been postponed until October 27.
The trial was postponed as three of the four accused are in Artsakh.
As Judge Anna Danibekyan opened the trial, Karen Mezhlumyan, the lawyer of the former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, received a motion to postpone the session.
Seyran Ohanyan is still in Artsakh and cannot return and attend the meeting. The lawyer asked the absence of the client to be considered respectful and to postpone the meeting.
A similar petition came from the lawyer of the former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Mihran Poghosyan.
The only lawyer of Robert Kocharyan present in the hall, Hayk Alumyan, also petitioned to postpone the meeting until October 27 or later.