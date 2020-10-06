The world must definitely acknowledge the fact that Turkey perpetrated the Armenian and Assyrian genocides. This is what Assyrian member of the “Parliament of Democratic Syria” platform Valy Mirza declared today, touching upon the aggression provoked by Turkey against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
In an interview with Hawar, Valy Mirza stressed that the world must accept the fact that Turkey is a country that sponsors terrorism and added that Turkey continues its dirty plans since the world is delaying recognition of the Armenian and Assyrian genocides.
“Turkey supports global terrorists. The world has to fight against this,” Valy Mirza said.