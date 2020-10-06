News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan continues to spread false information
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan continues to spread false information
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread false information that allegedly the Armenian Armed Forces are shelling civilian settlements in the territory of Azerbaijan. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Tuesday.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan continues to exercise its practice of misleading the international community and its own people. We announce that no fire was opened from any weapon in the direction of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, it is obvious that this disinformation of official Baku is aimed at preparing propaganda ground for the resumption of hostilities, ignoring the statements of the international community, in particular, those of the co-chair states, for unconditional cessation of hostilities,” Stepanyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
