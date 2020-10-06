News
Turkish journalist: Azerbaijan is not a state, it is a tribe, there is neither law nor democracy there
Turkish journalist: Azerbaijan is not a state, it is a tribe, there is neither law nor democracy there
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The words of well-known Turkish journalist Levent Gultekin about Azerbaijan have caused quite a stir in both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Referring to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Gultekin said on the air of Turkey’s Halk TV channel that Azerbaijan is not a state.

"Is Azerbaijan a state? No, it is not a state, it is a tribe. There is neither law nor democracy nor election there. There is an authoritarian leadership in Azerbaijan that ‘swims’ in money. Until now, they have not created a normal state there," Levent Gultekin said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
