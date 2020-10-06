Armenia official at UN: Azerbaijan aggression threatens global peace and security

YEREVAN. – Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Artak Apitonian on Monday delivered remarks at the 71st session of the Executive Committee of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.
In his remarks the Deputy Foreign Minister referred to the large-scale military hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27. He has also noted that Azerbaijan’s aggression with the unconditional support from Turkey threatens the global peace and security, while its consequences can lead to a regional humanitarian crisis.
Artak Apitonian stressed that the Azerbaijani aggression resulted in casualties and numerous wounded among the civilian population, and the ongoing hostilities pose a direct threat to the existential security of the 150,000 people living in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). He stressed that Azerbaijan is deliberately targeting the civilian population and civilian infrastructures of Artsakh (hospitals, schools, roads, means of communication etc.) using cluster munitions and other weapons of varying calibers.
The Deputy Minister added that these deadly actions of the Azerbaijani side are in gross violation of international humanitarian law, including Geneva Convention.
Artak Apitonian has also touched upon the destabilizing policy of Turkey, noting that with the latter’s direct support, Azerbaijan is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia, attacking the civilian and military infrastructure in the Vardenis region of Armenia and targeting the civilian population. He has also referred to the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey are involving foreign terrorists fighters from Syria and Libya in the military operations against Artsakh. Apitonian added that such actions by the Azerbaijani-Turkish armed forces seriously undermine regional security and hinder the efforts of the international community to cease the hostilities.
Artak Apitonian highly appreciated the call of the High Commissioner for de-escalation, adding that despite the calls of the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Azerbaijan and Turkey continue the full-fledged military actions to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means.
The Deputy Foreign Minister assured that Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and expressed confidence that provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh caught in crisis must be carried out regardless of the circumstances, including the status of Artsakh.