Turkish ultranationalists continue anti-Armenian car marches in Istanbul
Turkish ultranationalists continue anti-Armenian car marches in Istanbul
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The anti-Armenian demonstrations of Turks and Azerbaijanis continue in Istanbul.

As reported Akunq.net, this time, the ultranationalists held a car march with flags in the major districts of Istanbul, including through Osmanbey where the former editorial office of Agos Armenian Weekly is located and where the “23.5 in Memory of Hrant Dink” museum is located (23.5 symbolizes the article about the Armenian Genocide that Hrant Dink released on April 23, 1996).

The ultranationalists said their march is due to 23.5, and the march was held at exactly 23:05.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
