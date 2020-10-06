Ukraine FM: We have always supported Azerbaijan

Ukraine regrets that war has broken out in Karabakh again, we are ready to act as a mediator, and, moreover, in principle we support the territorial integrity of any country, including Azerbaijan. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with BBC News in Russian.
Asked about the Turkish drones that are manufactured together with a Ukrainian company, Kuleba said that Ukraine and Turkey are strategic partners and that bilateral cooperation is very useful for both. "As a country that has occupied territories as a result of a military conflict, we are in favor of the territorial integrity of any state, and it does not matter whether it is Armenia, Azerbaijan or another country. Ukraine has always supported Azerbaijan in this regard, and Azerbaijan—Ukraine; there is even nothing to say here," Kuleba said.
The Ukrainian company Motor Sich produces engines for the Turkey’s Bayraktar Akinci strike drones, which may soon appear in the Turkish army and in the international market.
According to experts, the Azerbaijani army widely uses the Bayraktar drone of some other modifications during the current hostilities at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Asked what will happen with the cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in this domain, the Ukrainian FM said his country plans intends to actively develop this cooperation.
According to him, Ukraine, like Russia, has sold weapons to both Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this regard, Kuleba noted that neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia is under an arms embargo and has the right to buy weapons, and Ukraine sells them without violating any international norms.
Kuleba also said that Ukraine is ready to mediate in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict if the parties request it. "For that, there must be a request that must be answered. That is why we are now following the conflict, we hope it will end and the death toll will be minimal," added the Ukrainian FM.