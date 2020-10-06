News
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We are following the events in Brussels, the European Union High Representative has made his comments, and we are also in direct contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. This is what Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin told reporters in parliament today.

“We have clearly stated that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures is not tolerable in any case,” she said.

When told that neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey is responding to such calls and continue the bombardments, including the bombardments against the civilian population, the EU Ambassador fell short of giving an answer and said the following: “You need to ask them, not me.”

As far as the possibility of the EU imposing sanctions against Turkey is concerned, Wiktorin said she couldn’t speak on behalf of everyone since this is a decision that all 27 EU member states must take.
This text available in   Հայերեն
