Poland MFA expresses concern over escalation of tension at Karabakh conflict zone
Poland MFA expresses concern over escalation of tension at Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully shares the international community's concern over the long-running armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is leading to an increase in casualties, including among the civilian population.

The Polish Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to the victims and their families. We call for adherence to the norms of international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect civilians affected by armed conflict.

We are convinced that hostilities will not lead to a solution to the conflict. They also threaten the stability of the region. In this context, we express our support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, whose objective is to persuade the parties to cease hostilities immediately and to start peace talks. The OSCE is a convenient format for regional dialogue and has tools for de-escalating tensions, the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
