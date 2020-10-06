News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for consequences
Armenia MFA: Military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for consequences
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

According to the information received from the Defense Forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), since this afternoon the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, concentrating reserve forces and a large number of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, launched a large-scale attack towards the southern direction of the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has noted this in a statement it issued Tuesday.  

“These actions are taking place during the visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkey to Baku and hours after the statement of the Foreign Minister of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Defense Forces of Artsakh undertakes  all the necessary measures to repel the attack.

The military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences,” the Armenian MFA statement also reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECHR satisfies Armenia Government's request, applies interim measure against Turkey
“The Court confirms its decision on...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 06.10.2020
Russian Aerospace Forces preparing massive attack on camps training terrorists and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh
As reported Ruskaya Vesna, citing...
 Finance minister: Armenia needs to revise fiscal forecasts and budget
Based on the current evaluations...
 PACE Monitoring Committee deplores inflammatory rhetoric by Turkey regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“At a meeting yesterday, the...
 Canada and UK support OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
A comprehensive resolution of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos