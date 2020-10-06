Karabakh presidential spokesperson: Attack Azerbaijan launched in afternoon is last futile attempt to achieve result

As a result of strong strikes by the Defense Army, the enemy has considerable losses of manpower and military equipment. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Tuesday wrote about this on Facebook.
“And the large-scale attack it [Azerbaijan] launched hours ago along the southern wing of the frontline is the last futile attempts to achieve some results. We stand firm,” Poghosyan added.
Earlier, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, said that this afternoon the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.