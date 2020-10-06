News
Canada and UK support OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Canada and UK support OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Foreign Secretary of France Dominic Raab and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne have issued the following joint statement:

“Canada and the United Kingdom reiterate the urgent need to end the continuing military action in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

We are particularly concerned by reports of the shelling of civilian areas and wish to express our condolences to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives. The parties to the conflict must stop the violence and respect the ceasefire agreement.

We firmly support the statements made by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. We urge all external parties and friends of both states to redouble their efforts in support of an end to hostilities and to refrain from taking actions that risk exacerbating the crisis.

A comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is overdue. That can only be delivered through a negotiated settlement and not through military action. All parties must urgently return to the negotiating table to work toward this aim without preconditions.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
