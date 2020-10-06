News
Tuesday
October 06
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In a statement made at the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan said Azerbaijan hasn’t achieved any military success during the hostilities that it launched and particularly addressed the Azerbaijanis with the following:

“I want you to know that you are being most obscenely lied to. Azerbaijan hasn’t achieved any military success. We even get the impression that Azerbaijan is sending its soldiers to be killed so that Aliyev or another state official can write a comment or post a photo on the Internet. I assure you that the Azerbaijanis are going to ask for a new ceasefire from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and Aliyev is going to escape from Azerbaijan, leaving Azerbaijan in poverty.”

Addressing the Armenian Diaspora, Simonyan expressed his gratitude and asked the Armenians of the Diaspora to continue to take actions in many countries of the world and force the international community to stop the actions of Turkey and its puppet Azerbaijan.

On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact with missiles and air forces, targeting the military positions of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh and peaceful settlements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
