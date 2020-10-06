ECHR satisfies Armenia Government's request, applies interim measure against Turkey

The Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights reports the following:
“A short while ago, the European Court of Human Rights satisfied the request of the Government of Armenia and applied an interim measure against Turkey. The decision of the ECHR particularly states the following:
“The Court confirms its decision on September 29, and ‘called upon all states, directly and indirectly, involved, including Turkey, to refrain from taking any measures, in particular, military action, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population."