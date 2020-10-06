Kyrgyzstan PM resigns

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov has resigned, and former MP Sadir Zhaparov will be the acting Prime Minister. Zhaparov’s nomination was endorsed by MPs gathered at Dostuk Hotel, 24.kg reports.
The MPs have also given their consent to electing Miktibek Abdildayev Speaker of the Parliament. Earlier, parliamentary speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov had also resigned.
The parliamentarians had given a written consent to appointing Sadir Zhaparov acting Prime Minister. Zhaparov had been sentenced and was serving his punishment, but was released after the disturbances that took place in Bishkek yesterday.