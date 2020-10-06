News
Tuesday
October 06
Tuesday
October 06
Russian and Iranian FMs discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Russian and Iranian FMs discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Iran Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the escalation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Moscow and Tehran expressed serious concern over the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, underscored the risk of involvement of radical militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya and stated that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement, which must begin with ceasefire without preconditions.

Lavrov pinpointed Russia’s intensive efforts within the framework of the national capacity and the ‘trio’ of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for speedy establishment of peace in the region. Once again, the ministers highlighted the major role that the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia can play.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
