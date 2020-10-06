News
Karabakh MP's faction asking Iran to set up joint task force to neutralize international terrorists
Karabakh MP's faction asking Iran to set up joint task force to neutralize international terrorists
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

It is necessary to understand that this is clearly the action of Turkey and a war between Turkey and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), not a war between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. This is what deputy of the National Assembly of Artsakh Metakse Hakobyan stated during a briefing held at the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

According to her, this is a crime against the population of Artsakh, not a war. “Armies are at war, but this is specifically a crime against peaceful civilians, and densely populated cities are being bombarded,” she said.

Hakobyan stated that her parliamentary faction has issued a statement stating that since Turkey has brought international terrorists to the region, the faction is addressing Iran with the request to set up a joint task force to detect the international terrorists having penetrated into the areas close to Artsakh and Iran and coordinate their neutralization. The faction also calls on the other factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh to join this statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
