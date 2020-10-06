News
Armenia MOD representative: There are victims of today's shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert
Armenia MOD representative: There are victims of today's shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


During today’s press conference, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said there are victims of today’s shelling in Stepanakert.

“Early this morning, shelling of Stepanakert resumed, the city, including residential districts, structures and infrastructures continue to be shelled, and there are victims and wounded civilians,” he stated.

According to him, based on data provided in the morning, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered 300 human casualties and lost 11 armored vehicles, 2 helicopters and 2 unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The battles were heated in the afternoon, especially in the southern direction. The adversary made more attempts for large-scale offensive through the use of artillery, armored vehicles, infantry and mobile groups, and servicemen subordinate to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are also acting as part of all this,” he stated.

Touching upon the current situation on the frontline, Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated the following: “Our troops, as is often the case, don’t just lead defensive battles. We also often maneuver in different ways, and very often we record the nature, success and results of those maneuvers in the end.”

After the relative peace last night, today at midday the adversary began to shell Stepanakert again.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
