News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
UNICEF Statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
UNICEF Statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UNICEF has issued the following statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict:

"It is now 10 days since violence escalated dramatically in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.  There are already reports of four children killed and seven injured, and without an end to the fighting, these figures will tragically increase.

The fighting is destroying homes, and damaging schools and other essential infrastructure.  We urge all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from further harm, in line with international and humanitarian law.

An immediate cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of every child."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success
Addressing the Armenian Diaspora, Simonyan...
 Karabakh's Shushi after shelling (PHOTOS)
Photolure has released photos showing the...
 Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page
When my husband, the...
 Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations
Speaking in the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs...
 Karabakh Defense Ministry releases new video showing deceased Azerbaijani servicemen
The video also shows Armenian...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos