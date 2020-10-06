News
News
Pashinyan to AFP: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions
Pashinyan to AFP: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has presented a section of the Prime Minister’s interview with the AFP on her Facebook page.

The spokesperson particularly wrote the following:

“To avoid speculations, I present the direct statement that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made in the interview with AFP:

“Conflicts need to be settled on the basis of mutual concessions. Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions.”

I urge my colleagues of mass media outlets to refrain from presenting the words of the Prime Minister beyond the context, incompletely and with own interpretation.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos