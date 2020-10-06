Pashinyan to AFP: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions

Mane Gevorgyan, Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has presented a section of the Prime Minister’s interview with the AFP on her Facebook page.
The spokesperson particularly wrote the following:
“To avoid speculations, I present the direct statement that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made in the interview with AFP:
“Conflicts need to be settled on the basis of mutual concessions. Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions.”
I urge my colleagues of mass media outlets to refrain from presenting the words of the Prime Minister beyond the context, incompletely and with own interpretation.”