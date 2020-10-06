News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page
Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Anna Hakobyan, wife of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has posted on her Facebook page a video of her husband’s visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and added the following:

“When I am in a city that is constantly being shelled for hours, and I’m not even in a shelter during that period, but in a very vulnerable place;

When I realize that the lives of three fragile girls, my son and my life, as well as the lives of thousands of peaceful civilians of Stepanakert, are at risk, and the situation can become irreversible at any second;

When my husband, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, who is also under fire, still reaches Stepanakert, I can state that we Armenians, as a nation and state, are under superhuman patronage.

And the only thing left for us to do is to record the final VICTORY.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success
Addressing the Armenian Diaspora, Simonyan...
 Karabakh's Shushi after shelling (PHOTOS)
Photolure has released photos showing the...
 Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations
Speaking in the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs...
 Karabakh Defense Ministry releases new video showing deceased Azerbaijani servicemen
The video also shows Armenian...
 Armenia MOD representative: Karabakh's Stepanakert is being shelled again
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos