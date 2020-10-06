Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page

Anna Hakobyan, wife of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has posted on her Facebook page a video of her husband’s visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and added the following:
“When I am in a city that is constantly being shelled for hours, and I’m not even in a shelter during that period, but in a very vulnerable place;
When I realize that the lives of three fragile girls, my son and my life, as well as the lives of thousands of peaceful civilians of Stepanakert, are at risk, and the situation can become irreversible at any second;
When my husband, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, who is also under fire, still reaches Stepanakert, I can state that we Armenians, as a nation and state, are under superhuman patronage.
And the only thing left for us to do is to record the final VICTORY.”