Tuesday
October 06
Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The statement of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian units allegedly tried to hit the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie.

We have repeatedly stated, that we are not targeting oil and gas infrastructure. However, regardless of the location all military facilities and objectives from which Artsakh will be fired at, will be destroyed.”

On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh, targeting also peaceful civilians.

On September 27, Armenia and Artsakh declared martial law.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
