Two-story house completely destroyed by Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)
Two-story house completely destroyed by Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Residential buildings were damaged by Azerbaijan’s shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Photos of these buildings were posted on the Facebook page of the Armenian Unified Infocenter.

"Stepanakert, 06.10.2020. Stepanakert is continuously being shelled by the Azerbaijan|i Armed Forces. These photos were taken minutes ago. A 2-story residential house has been completely turned into ruins,” it added.

Earlier, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, said that the adversary was shelling Artsakh’s Stepanakert and Shushi.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too.

On the same day, martial law was declared both in Armenia and Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
