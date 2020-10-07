Two-story house completely destroyed by Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Residential buildings were damaged by Azerbaijan’s shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Photos of these buildings were posted on the Facebook page of the Armenian Unified Infocenter.
"Stepanakert, 06.10.2020. Stepanakert is continuously being shelled by the Azerbaijan|i Armed Forces. These photos were taken minutes ago. A 2-story residential house has been completely turned into ruins,” it added.
Earlier, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, said that the adversary was shelling Artsakh’s Stepanakert and Shushi.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too.
On the same day, martial law was declared both in Armenia and Artsakh.