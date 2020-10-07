Presidential spokesperson: Artsakh is equally our homeland

Honestly, we thank you all. Let no one be offended by my word because Artsakh is equally our homeland. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Tuesday night wrote this on Facebook, and he posted a photo of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund raising US$70 million.
“But after the victory, there will be a lot of concerns, too. We need to restore the ruins quickly. After the victory, we will have a brand new and thriving Artsakh,” Poghosyan added.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too.
On the same day, martial law was declared both in Armenia and Artsakh.