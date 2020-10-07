News
Presidential spokesperson: Artsakh is equally our homeland
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Honestly, we thank you all. Let no one be offended by my word because Artsakh is equally our homeland. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Tuesday night wrote this on Facebook, and he posted a photo of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund raising US$70 million.

“But after the victory, there will be a lot of concerns, too. We need to restore the ruins quickly. After the victory, we will have a brand new and thriving Artsakh,” Poghosyan added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too.

On the same day, martial law was declared both in Armenia and Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
