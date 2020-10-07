Armenia PM: Artsakh is Armenia, land of Armenians, and Azerbaijan wants Armenians not to live there

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on Facebook a segment from his interview to BBC World News.
"Yes, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is Armenia, it is the land of Armenians because always over 80% of the people, of the population there have been Armenians, and today that is the case. So what is the problem with it?
And Azerbaijan wants Armenians not to live there, and that is why with the help of terrorists, it is attacking Nagorno-Karabakh today.
So what is anyone's proposal that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are going to say, "Okay, you are terrorists, and therefore we give up on our roots. That cannot possibly happen," Pashinyan wrote.